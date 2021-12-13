Wolfsburg vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Aiming to snap their five-game losing streak, Wolfsburg play host to FC Koln at the Volkswagen Arena on Tuesday.

The visitors' five-game unbeaten run came to an end in their last Bundesliga outing and they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Wolfsburg were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Stuttgart last Saturday.

Florian Kohfeldt’s men have now failed to pick up a point from any of their last five games, while they are winless in each of their last seven.

With 20 points from 15 games, Wolfsburg are currently 10th on the log, level on points with Bochum.

Meanwhile, Koln’s unbeaten run came to an end last time out as they suffered a 2-0 home loss against Augsburg.

Prior to that, Steffen Baumgart’s men were unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, claiming two wins and three draws in that time.

Koln are currently one point and one place behind Tuesday’s hosts on the log and will be seeking to immediately return to winning ways to move into the top half of the table.

Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Wolfsburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. FC Koln have picked up six wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

Wolfsburg Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

FC Koln Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Team News

Wolfsburg

William, Xaver Schlager, Admir Mehmedi and Bartosz Bialek are all on the club’s injury table and will sit out the game.

Injured: William, Xaver Schlager, Admir Mehmedi, Bartosz Bialek

Suspended: None

FC Koln

The visitors remain without the services of Timo Horn, Tomas Ostrak, Mark Uth and Niklas Hauptmann, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Timo Horn, Tomas Ostrak, Mark Uth, Niklas Hauptmann

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Jerome Roussillon; Maximilian Philipp, Lukas Nmecha; Wout Weghorst

FC Koln Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwäbe; Kingsley Ehizibue, Luca Kilian, Rafael Czichos, Benno Schmitz; Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Özcan; Dejan Ljubicic, Ondrej Duda, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste

Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Prediction

With both sides separated by just one point and one place in the Bundesliga table, this game has all the makings of a proper contest. However, we predict Wolfsburg will take a defensive approach to the game to avoid another defeat and force a share of the spoils.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 FC Koln

Edited by Peter P