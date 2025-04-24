Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025

Wolfsburg host Freiburg at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga. The hosts are 12th in the points table with 39 points in 30 matches.
They drew 2-2 at Europe-chasing Mainz in their last match, with captain Maximilian Arnold scoring a brilliant opener three minutes in before providing the assist for Denis Vavro's equaliser late on.
Freiburg, meanwhile, picked up a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim in their last match, thanks to goals from Lucas Holer and Ritsu Doan. They are fifth in the standings, one point behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig and one above sixth-placed Mainz.
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 46 meetings between the two teams, with Wolfsburg leading 18-11.
- Freiburg have won all but one of their last four competitive games in the fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.
- Breisgau-Brasilianer have scored 43 Bundesliga goals this season, the fewest in the top half of the pile.
- Die Wolfe have scored 53 goals in the league, the second-highest in the bottom half of the standings.
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Prediction
Wolfsburg are on a six-game winless streak and have won one of their last 10 games across competitions. They have won once at home turf all yearr.
Freiburg, meanwhile, have won their last two games after going winless in five. They are undefeated in five games on the road and should win this one.
Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Freiburg
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in the visitors' last six matches.)