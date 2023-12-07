Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Wolfsburg will invite Freiburg to the Volkswagen Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 3-1 loss to Bochum last week, with Mattias Svanberg scoring their only goal in added time of the first half, thanks to Jonas Wind's assist. It was their seventh loss of the league campaign and they dropped to 11th place in the league table.

Their winless run continued in the DFB-Pokal as they were eliminated from the round of 16 on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach, with Manu Koné scoring the match-winner in the 120th minute.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four games in the Bundesliga last week as Michael Gregoritsch's 69th-minute goal helped them defeat Mainz 1-0 in their away game. They climbed into the upper half of the table following that win and are in eighth place with 18 points to their name.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 42 times in all competitions thus far. These games have been contested closely between the two teams with the hosts having a narrow 16-15 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

Last season, both teams registered home wins in their Bundesliga meetings and also kept clean sheets in these wins.

The hosts have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven league outings.

Wolfsburg have lost just once at home across all competitions this season, recording five wins in seven games.

Freiburg have registered three wins in their last five games across all competitions while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have just one win in their last six away games in Ligue 1, scoring just thrice while conceding 13 times in that period.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Prediction

Die Wölfe have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last seven league outings. Interestingly, they have scored two goals apiece in five of their last six home games and will look to continue their goalscoring form in this match.

Niko Kovač remains without the services of Lukas Nmecha and Patrick Wimmer who are long-term absentees. Amin Sarr and Sebastiaan Bornauw were absent against Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday and are expected to sit this one out as well. Rogério picked up a hamstring injury in the DFB-Pokal and is ruled out of the match.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have just one win in their last five league games and have just two wins in their away games this season. They have won three of their last four league meetings against the hosts and will look to build on that form.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Benjamin Uphoff, Christian Günter, Yannik Keitel, Maximilian Philipp, and Lukas Kübler are sidelined through injuries. Matthias Ginter was subbed off in their match against Mainz due to nausea but should start here.

The two teams have been evenly matched in their last seven meetings at Saturday's venue, with three wins apiece and just one game ending in a draw. With that in mind and also considering their current form in the league, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Freiburg

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score or assist any time - Yes