Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2023

Wolfsburg will host Freiburg at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday evening in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side endured a difficult start to their league season but have managed to turn things around and are now pushing for Europe. They beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in their last league outing, coming from behind to overturn a first-half deficit via an own goal and a Ridle Baku winner.

Wolfsburg have picked up 23 points from 15 games this season and currently sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings. They will be looking to continue their good run of form and continue their push up the table.

Freiburg have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far and will fancy themselves as title contenders as they head into the second half of the season. They carried out a 4-1 trouncing of Union Berlin in their last game, with Italy international Vincenzo Grifo scoring a hat-trick before Michael Gregoritsch wrapped up the points just before the interval.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Wolfsburg and Freiburg. Both sides have won 14 games apiece while their other eight matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last eight.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Only one of Wolfsburg's four league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Freiburg have picked up 14 points away from home this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (17) have picked up more.

The hosts have the third-best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 20.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have kept eight clean sheets in the league this season, the highest in the German top-flight so far.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Prediction

Wolfsburg's latest result ended a brilliant 13-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last four home league games and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Freiburg have won their last three games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last five. They have, however, won just one of their last five away league games this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-2 Freiburg

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in the visitors' last six matchups)

