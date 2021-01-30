Wolfsburg vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bundesliga high-flyers Wolfsburg welcome Freiburg to the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday, as they look to keep their place in the top four of the Bundesliga.

They are unbeaten in four league games since losing to Borussia Dortmund earlier this month, and are now level with third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

In their last game, Wolfsburg actually beat Leverkusen, with a first-half goal from Ridle Baku proving to be enough to seal a 1-0 win.

Despite strong recent results, Wolfsburg are aware that they cannot afford to let their guard drop, with the Bundesliga table being so tight this season.

Only five points separate the teams from third to ninth, so even one poor result could be detrimental to their chances.

That ninth-placed team is Freiburg, who ensured their winless run didn't grow to more than two.

They beat Stuttgart 2-1 in their last game. Silas Wamangituka gave Stuttgart the lead, but goals from Ermedin Demirovic and Jeong Woo-Yeong gave Freiburg the three points.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg have won 13 of their last 33 games against Freiburg, while losing 12 of those.

The reverse fixture, which took place in September, ended 1-1. Nils Petersen gave Freiburg the lead in that game, only to see that canceled out by Josip Brekalo's goal for Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Freiburg form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Team News

Wolfsburg

Attacking midfielder Renato Steffen will miss this game after picking up a muscle injury against Leverkusen.

Daniel Ginczek and Jeffrey Bruma are also unavailable for Wolfsburg.

Injured: Renato Steffen, Daniel Ginczek, Jeffrey Bruma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Freiburg could have Baptiste Santamaria back for this game. However, if he plays any part in the fixture, it will be from the bench.

Kwon Chang-hoon, Roland Sallai, Gian-Luca Itter and Mark Flekken are also injured and ruled out for this game.

#Streich über @BaptSantamaria: "Santa hat gestern das erste Mal wieder mit der Mannschaft trainiert. Jetzt müssen wir schauen, was wir machen. Mal schauen, ob wir ihn bringen oder ob er auf der Bank sitzt." pic.twitter.com/hGxNY6x2z4 — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) January 29, 2021

Injured: Kwon Chang-hoon, Roland Sallai, Gian-Luca Itter, Mark Flekken

Doubtful: Baptiste Santamaria

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Otavio; Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde; Jonathan Schmid, Janik Haberer, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Jeong Woo-Yeong, Ermedin Demirovic, Vincenzo Grifo

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Prediction

For Wolfsburg, Renato Steffen will be a big miss, as he was the player knitting things together for them in midfield. Freiburg are a plucky outfit, and will not be easy for Wolfsburg to score against.

We are predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Freiburg