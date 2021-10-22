Wolfsburg vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Wolfsburg square off against Freiburg in a Bundesliga 2021-22 clash set to take place on Saturday evening. The game will see one of the league's best defenses take on one of the poorest attacks.

Recent poor form has seen Wolfsburg slide down to sixth position in the league, with 13 points from eight matches. They have four wins, one draw, and three losses in the competition.

Die Wolfe played their last game against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League, which they ended up losing 3-1.

Meanwhile, Freiburg are coming off a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig in the league. Emil Forsberg's 32nd-minute penalty had put Leipzig ahead, which got canceled out by Jeong Woo-Yeong's goal in the 63rd-minute.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg and Freiburg have played 34 games against each other so far. Wolfsburg have won 14 of those encounters, while Freiburg prevailed in 12 matches. Eight matches ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Freiburg form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Team News

Wolfsburg

Bartosz Bialek (knee), Xaver Schlager (knee), and William (knee) have been ruled out with injuries. Yannick Gerhardt is a doubt, while star striker Wout Weghorst has not been included in the squad that will face Freiburg on account of testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Bartosz Bialek, Xaver Schlager, William

Doubtful: Yannick Gerhardt

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Wout Weghorst

Freiburg

Jonathan Schmid and Rolland Salai have been ruled out due to injuries. Lukas Kubler is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jonathan Schmid, Rolland Salai

Doubtful: Lukas Kubler

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Wolfsburg predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Joshua Guilavogui, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Luca Waldschmidt; Lukas Nmecha

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken; Manuel Guide, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Jeong Woo-yeong, Nils Petersen, Vincenzo Grifo

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Prediction

Despite Wolfsburg's recent struggles, they possess the quality in attack to ensure they get all three points against Freiburg. Wout Weghorst might turn out to be a big miss, but Mark Van Bommel will hope that Lukas Nmecha can deputize well in his absence.

We predict that Wolfsburg will beat Freiburg by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Freiburg

Edited by Shardul Sant