Wolfsburg vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Wolfsburg host Heidenheim at the Volkswagen Arena in the 27th round of games in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The two sides picked up contrasting results in their last outing before the international break.

The hosts hit another bump in their quest for a place in Europe next season, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Augsburg at the WWK Arena last time out. Before that, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men were on a seven-game unbeaten league run, claiming two wins, since a 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich in January.

Wolfsburg have picked up 38 points from 26 matches to sit eighth in the points table, four points behind sixth-placed Freiburg in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

Meanwhile, Heidenheim turned in an impressive team display last time out, picking up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Holstein Kiel at Voith Arena. It was a much-needed respite for Frank Schmidt’s men, who were winless in nine league matches, losing six.

Heidenheim have picked up 19 points from 26 matches to sit 17th in the standings, two points above rock-bottom Holstein Kiel and six away from safety.

Wolfsburg vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolfsburg have five wins in their last six meetings with Heidenheim.

The visitors have won one of their last 10 Bundesliga matches, losing six.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in eight of their most recent nine home league games, winning three, since November.

Heidenheim are on a run of 10 Bundesliga away matches without a win, losing seven, since a 2-0 victory over Mainz in September.

Wolfsburg vs Heidenheim Prediction

While Heidenheim will look to continue from where they left off against Holstein Kiel before they break, recent results away from home offer little optimism.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have been rock-solid at the Volkswagen Arena off late and should send the visitors crashing back to earth.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Heidenheim

Wolfsburg vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2: First to score - Wolfsburg (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Heidenheim.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last five meetings.)

