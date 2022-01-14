Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The second half of the Bundesliga campaign continues, with Wolfsburg hosting Hertha Berlin at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Wolfsburg's abysmal run continued last weekend as they lost 1-0 to newly-promoted Bochum. They conceded the goal just after the hour mark and though they kept up the pressure for the rest of the game, they did not create any noteworthy chances to level the scores.

Die Wolfe sit 14th in the Bundesliga standings with just 20 points from 18 games. They will now be looking to end their poor run of form when they play at the weekend.

Like their hosts, Hertha Berlin also lost their game at the weekend. They were beaten 3-1 on home turf by an in-form Koln, marking their second defeat in their last three games in the Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin sit a place and a point above their weekend hosts in the league table. They are just three points above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Saturday.

Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 43 meetings between Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin. The hosts have won just 16 of those games, while the visitors have won one less. There have been 12 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the opening weeks of the Bundesliga this season, with Wolfsburg winning 2-1.

Wolfsburg Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Wolfsburg

The hosts have a lengthy absentee list. Admir Mehmedi, Lukas Nmecha, Xaver Schlager, Marvin Stefaniak, Paulo Otavio and William are all injured and will not play on Saturday. Dodi Lukebakio, Daniel Ginczek and Aster Vranckx have all contracted COVID-19 and will be absent as well.

Injured: Admir Mehmedi, Lukas Nmecha, Xaver Schlager, Marvin Stefaniak, Paulo Otavio, William

Doubtful: None

COVID-19: Dodi Lukebakio, Daniel Ginczek, Aster Vranckx

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Ishak Belfodil and Fredrik Andre Bjorkan have both tested positive for COVID-19. Rune Jarstein is injured while Stevan Jovetic is a doubt as he makes his recovery from injury.

Injured: Rune Jarstein

COVID-19: Ishak Belfodil, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan

Doubtful: Stevan Jovetic

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Koen Casteels; John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw; Jerome Roussillon, Maximilian Arnold, Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku; Renato Steffen, Luca Waldschmidt, Wout Weghorst

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow; Maximilian Mittelstädt, Niklas Stark, Jordan Torunarigha, Peter Pekarik; Suat Serdar, Vladimir Darida, Santiago Ascacibar, Marco Richter; Myziane Maolida, Davie Selke

Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

The hosts are in abysmal form ahead of their game at the weekend. They have now lost eight games across all competitions and are winless in their last nine.

Hertha Berlin have lost two of their last three games and have conceded nine goals in that period. However, they will take confidence from picking up all three points against a struggling Wolfsburg team and should be able to.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Peter P