Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

The action continues in round 20 of the German Bundesliga as Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim lock horns at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday. Both sides have struggled to get going in the league of late and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.

Wolfsburg were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with FC Koln last Saturday. Niko Kovac’s men have now gone four consecutive Bundesliga games without a win, losing once and picking up three draws since a 1-0 victory over Darmstadt on December 16.

With 22 points from 19 matches, Wolfsburg are currently 11th in the league table, three points and three places below Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Andrej Kramaric grabbed his seventh Bundesliga goal of the season last Saturday to help Hoffenheim hold Heidenheim to a 1-1 draw at the PreZero Arena.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side have now failed to win their last six matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up two draws since December’s 3-1 victory over Bochum.

While Hoffenheim will look to find their feet this weekend, results on the road offer little optimism as they have lost their last five away matches in all competitions since the start of December.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Wolfsburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hoffenheim have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Matarazzo’s men have won just one of their last 11 Bundesliga visits to the Volkswagen Arena, losing six and claiming four draws since April 2013.

Wolfsburg are winless in five of their last six home games in the league, losing three and picking up two draws since the start of October.

Hoffenheim have lost their last four Bundesliga away games, conceding 11 goals and scoring four since a 1-1 draw at Augsburg on November 11.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Looking at past results between Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim, we anticipate a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. We predict Kovac’s men to take the positives from last weekend’s draw against Koln and pick up all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 3-1 Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last nine meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last 10 clashes)

