Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2025

Wolfsburg will entertain Hoffenheim at Volkswagen Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday. The hosts are 12th in the league table and are set for another mid-table finish. Die Kraichgauer, 15th in the standings, just need to avoid a loss here to retain their top-flight status.

Ad

Die Wölfe have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last eight games in all competitions. They lost 4-0 away to Borussia Dortmund in their previous outing, failing to score for the second game in a row.

The visitors are winless in their last three games. They saw their losing streak end after two games last week, as they were held to a 4-4 away draw by Borussia Monchengladbach. Arthur Chaves was on the scoresheet in the first half while Marius Bülter, Adam Hložek, and Haris Tabaković added goals after the break. Tim Kleindienst bagged a stoppage-time equalizer for Monchengladbach.

Ad

Trending

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 35 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 17 wins. Die Kraichgauer have 10 wins and eight games have ended in draws.

Die Wölfe have won their two meetings against the visitors this season. They won 3-0 at home in the DFB-Pokal in December and registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in January.

Hoffenheim are winless in their last four away games, suffering three losses. They have conceded 11 goals during that period.

Wolfsburg are winless in their last six home games, suffering three consecutive losses.

Ten of the last 11 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have conceded at least three goals in four of their last five league outings.

Ad

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Die Wölfe have lost six of their last seven league games and have failed to score in five games during that period. They have lost just one of their last 13 home meetings against the visitors, and they have scored at least two goals in 10 games during that period.

Daniel Bauer has taken over as the interim manager after Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked last week. Captain Maximilian Arnold is suspended, while Mattias Svanberg, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Kevin Paredes, and Denis Vavro are likely to miss this match due to injuries.

Ad

Die Kraichgauer have won just one of their last eight league games. Notably, three of their four Bundesliga wins in 2025 have been registered on their travels. They have won just one of their last six meetings against the Wolves while suffering four losses.

Valentin Gendrey remains sidelined with an injury while Grischa Prömel, Ihlas Bebou, and Ozan Kabak are expected to miss this match. Oliver Baumann is likely to return after missing the draw against Borussia Monchengladbach due to a concussion protocol.

Ad

Both teams head into the match in poor form and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-2 Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More