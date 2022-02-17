Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Wolfsburg are set to host Hoffenheim at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday afternoon in gameweek 23 of the German Bundesliga.

The Wolves have seemingly profited from the winter break as they have picked up back-to-back wins since their return to action. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in their last game via goals from Max Kruse and Dodi Lukebakio, with the latter scoring his first-ever goal for the club.

Wolfsburg sit 12th in the Bundesliga table with 27 points from 22 games. They will be looking to keep their winning run going this weekend as they seek to move further away from the drop zone.

Hoffenheim picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld in their last game via goals from Georginio Rutter and Benjamin Hubner, ending a horrid run over recent weeks.

The visitors sit fifth in the league standings with 34 points from 22 games. They will look to build on their latest result on Saturday and resume their pursuit of Champions League football.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

There have been 28 meetings between Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier this season, which Hoffenheim won 3-1.

Wolfsburg Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Hoffenheim Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Team News

Wolfsburg

The hosts have a fairly lengthy injury list ahead of Saturday's game which includes Lukas Nmecha, Otavio, Xaver Schlager, Micky van de Ven and William.

Injured: Lukas Nmecha, Otavio, Xaver Schlager, Micky van de Ven, William

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bicakcic and Robert Skov are both out with knee and thigh injuries respectively, while Dennis Geiger and Florian Grillitsch are both suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Chris Richards and Angelo Stiller are both recovering from injury and illness respectively and are doubts for the weekend clash. Andrej Kramaric has recovered from COVID-19 and should return to the starting XI.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Robert Skov

Doubtful: Chris Richards, Angelo Stiller

Suspended: Dennis Geiger, Florian Grillitsch

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels (GK); Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Yannick Gerhardt, Jerome Roussillon; Max Kruse, Aster Vranckx; Jonas Wind

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann (GK); Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Benjamin Hübner; Ihlas Bebou, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samassekou, David Raum; Christoph Baumgartner; Munas Dabbur, Andrej Kramaric

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Wolfsburg have picked up back-to-back wins since their return to action earlier this month and will now be looking to stretch their streak further.

Similarly, Hoffenheim's latest result ended a four-game losing streak across all competitions in which they conceded 11 goals. Saturday's game could therefore end in a draw as both teams seek to build a strong base for the second half of the season.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Hoffenheim

Edited by Manas Mitul