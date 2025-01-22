Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2025

Wolfsburg will entertain Holstein Kiel at Volkswagen Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday. The hosts have eight wins to their name and are in seventh place with 27 points. Kiel have just three wins in 18 games and are second from the bottom with 11 points.

Die Wölfe met league leaders Bayern Munich in their previous outing last week and suffered a 3-2 away loss, their first loss of 2025. Mohamed Amoura bagged a brace but Bayern had scored three goals in the first half, enough for them to register their 14th win of the campaign.

The visitors played Hoffenheim at home in the Bundesliga last week and fell to a 3-1 home loss. After conceding thrice in the first half, Andu Kelati scored the consolation goal in the 84th minute, with Dominik Javorček providing the assist.

Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 58 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with the hosts having a narrow 26-22 lead in wins and 10 games ending in draws.

Die Wölfe are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the visitors and registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

Die Störche have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 46 goals, 14 more than the hosts.

Wolfsburg are on an eight-game winning streak at home against the visitors, scoring 34 goals.

Holstein Kiel have endured a winless run in their travels in the Bundesliga this season, suffering six losses in eight away games.

No team in the Bundesliga have drawn fewer games (2) than the visitors this season.

The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their last five games in this fixture.

Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Die Wölfe have lost just one of their last seven home games while recording five wins. They have won seven of their last eight meetings against the visitors, keeping five clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Kevin Paredes, Rogerio, Lovro Majer, Bartosz Bialek, and Niklas Klinger will miss this match due to injuries. Tiago Tomás and Jonas Wind were on the bench last week and might get the nod to start.

Die Störche have seen conclusive results in their last 13 games, suffering 10 losses. They have lost their last six away games, conceding 17 goals during that period. They have lost their last eight away games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Colin Kleine-Bekel is a long-term absentee while Patrick Erras will also miss this match with a concussion. Carl Johansson is struggling with a knee injury and Lasse Rosenboom is a doubt. Lewis Holtby will serve a suspension.

The Wolves have been the dominant side in these meetings and, considering their home advantage, the hosts are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Holstein Kiel

Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

