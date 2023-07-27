Wolfsburg vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023 

Wolfsburg host Lens at the AOK Stadion on Saturday (July 29) in a friendly.

The hosts had their struggles in the Bundesliga last season, missing out on European football for a second straight campaign. They finished eighth in the league with 49 points from 34 games, one point behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Conference League qualification spot.

Wolfsburg kicked off their pre-season with a 3-2 friendly win over Freiburg last weekend.

Lens, meanwhile, enjoyed a memorable Ligue 1 campaign last season. They will play in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League next season, their first appearance in over two decades.

They finished second in the league with 84 points from 38 games, one point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Wolfsburg vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first meeting since 2005 when they met in the semifinals of the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup, which Lens won 4-0 on aggregate.

Wolfsburg have faced French opposition 14 times in European competition, winning thrice and losing five.

Three of Lens' four league defeats last season came away from home.

Die Wolfe are without a clean sheet in five games.

Wolfsburg scored 57 goals in the Bundesliga last season, their third-highest goal tally in eight seasons in the top flight.

Lens had the best defensive record in Ligue 1 last season, conceding 29 times.

Wolfsburg vs Lens Prediction

Wolfsburg's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back defeats. They have won three of their last four home games.

Lens, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in 11 games. They are in much better form than Wolfsburg and should come out on top.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Lens

Wolfsburg vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Lens' last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Wolfsburg's last four games.)