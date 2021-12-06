Wolfsburg vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Wolfsburg and Lille lock horns at the Volkswagen Arena in a winner-take-all UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday.

With first-placed Lille and fourth-placed Wolfsburg separated by just three points, all four clubs in Group G are very much alive in the race for a place in the round of 16.

Lille have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two games in the competition, beating RB Salzburg 1-0 and Sevilla 2-1. They scored twice in the second half to beat Troyes in their league fixture on Saturday.

Wolfsburg have just one win in the competition and have suffered two back-to-back defeats in their league fixtures, suffering a 3-0 away win at Mainz on Saturday.

Wolfsburg vs Lille Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. Two of their meetings came in the Europa League during the 2014-15 campaign, while they also met in the reverse fixture in September.

The German club are unbeaten against the reigning Ligue 1 champions and have recorded one win while two games have ended in draws. The reverse fixture at Stade Pierre-Mauroy ended in a goalless draw.

Wolfsburg form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Lille form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Wolfsburg vs Lille Team News

Wolfsburg

Koen Casteels is a key absentee for the hosts. He tested positive for COVID-19 last month and has been ruled out since. He was absent in the 3-0 loss to Mainz and is a doubt for this game as well. Here are the other absentees for Die Wölfe:

Bartosz Bialek - Back in training from a lengthy injury layoff

William - ACL injury

Xaver Schlager - ACL injury

Admir Mehmedi - Muscle injury

Lukas Nmecha was suspended for the game after picking up his third yellow card of the campaign in the 2-0 loss to Sevilla.

Injured: William, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: Koen Casteels, Admir Mehmedi

Suspended: Lukas Nmecha

Lille

The visiting side suffered a major blow ahead of the game as Timothy Weah was ruled out because of a thigh injury. Here are the other absentees for Les Dogues:

Léo Jardim - Neck injury

Lille have two players ruled out with suspensions as Jonathan Bamba and Xeka picked up their third yellow card of the campaign against RB Salzburg.

Injured: Timothy Weah, Leo Jardim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jonathan Bamba, Xeka

Wolfsburg vs Lille Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pavao Pernan; Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Jerome Roussillon; Maximilian Philipp, Luca Waldschmidt; Wout Weghorst

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Reinildo Mandava; Isaac Lihadji, Cheikh Niasse, Amadou Onana, Yusuf Yazici; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Wolfsburg vs Lille Prediction

Lille have scored just four goals in the Champions League but have kept a tight ship at the back, conceding just three goals. Wolfsburg have also scored four goals but have conceded seven.

The hosts have struggled in front of goal and have scored just once in their last three outings. Lille have regained some form in their recent outings and are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions.

A narrow win for the French side is the most likely outcome from the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Wolfsburg 0-1 Lille

Edited by Peter P

LIVE POLL Q. Lille join PSG as the only second Ligue 1 side in the round of 16 with a win against Wolfsbug? Yes No 0 votes so far