Wolfsburg vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Wolfsburg will host Mainz at the Volkswagen Arena on Friday night.

Wolfsburg are in poor form at the moment and are already looking forward to next season. They were beaten 6-1 by second-placed Borussia Dortmund last weekend, marking a third straight away defeat for Florian Kohfeldt's men.

The hosts sit 13th in the league table with 34 points from 30 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend as they look to cement their top-flight status.

Mainz, meanwhile, are also struggling for form at the moment, with their European ambitions dwindling rapidly. They played out a goalless draw against Stuttgart last time out. They failed to hit a shot on target all game, with their closest attempt cannoning off the woodwork.

Mainz sit ninth in the Bundesliga standings with 39 points from 30 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend as they seek to revive their European football hopes.

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Head-to-Head

There have been 32 meetings between Wolfsburg and Mainz. The hosts have won 12 of those games, while Mainz have won nine times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in December last year, which Mainz won 3-0.

Wolfsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L.

Mainz Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W.

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Team News

Wolfsburg

Paulo Otavio, Micky van de Ven, William and Luca Waldschmidt are all injured and will not play this weekend. Maxence Lacroix came off with a hamstring injury against Borussia Dortmund and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Micky van de Ven, William, Luca Waldschmidt, Renato Steffen.

Doubtful: Maxence Lacroix.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mainz

Delano Burgzorg remains unavailable for selection due to a heart condition, while Jeremiah St. Juste, Alexander Hack and Jae-Sung Lee are all injured.

Injured: Jeremiah St. Juste, Alexander Hack, Jae-Sung Lee.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Delano Burgzorg.

Suspended: None.

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Predicted XIs

Wolfsburg (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Jerome Roussillon; Max Kruse, Jonas Wind; Lukas Nmecha.

Mainz (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Niklas Tauer, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Aaron Martin Caricol; Jean-Paul Boetius; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkardt.

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Prediction

Wolfsburg have lost all but one of their last five games by an aggregate score of 14-3. Four of their last five league wins have come on home turf, though, so they will hope to capitalise on that on Friday.

Mainz, though, are winless in their last four games and have won just one of their last seven. They have one of the worst away records in the Bundesliga this season and might settle for a point on Friday.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Mainz.

Edited by Bhargav