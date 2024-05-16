Wolfsburg vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2023-24

Wolfsburg will invite Mainz to Volkswagen Arena as they conclude their 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign on Saturday. The hosts, currently in 12th place in the league table, will look to finish in the upper half of the standings, while the visitors need at least a point from this match to avoid dropping to the relegation playoffs.

The hosts saw their winning streak end after three games last week as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Bayern Munich. Interestingly, they have seen conclusive results in their last 10 league games with six losses and four wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight league outings and returned to winning ways after three games last week. Leandro Barreiro scored in the 12th minute and Lee Jae-sung bagged a four-minute brace as they registered a 3-0 home triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 45 times in all competitions since 1992. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 19 wins. The visitors have 10 wins to their name and 16 games have ended in draws.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, recording three wins, though the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wolfsburg form guide (Bundesliga): L-W-W-W-L

Mainz form guide (Bundesliga): W-D-D-D-W

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Team News

Wolfsburg

Yannick Gerhardt, Lucas Nmecha, Mattias Svanberg, Rogério, and Dzenan Pejcinovic are sidelined for the last match of the season while Aster Vranckx faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Yannick Gerhardt, Lucas Nmecha, Mattias Svanberg, Rogério, Dzenan Pejcinovic

Doubtful: Aster Vranckx

Suspended: None

Mainz

Maxim Leitsch will miss this match due to a muscle injury, while Stefan Bell and Karim Onisiwo face a late fitness test.

Injured: Maxim Leitsch

Doubtful: Stefan Bell, Karim Onisiwo

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Koen Casteels; Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Moritz Jenz, Joakim Maehle; Lovro Majer, Maximilian Arnold, Kevin Paredes, Ridle Baku; Jonas Wind, Patrick Wimmer

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Dominik Kohr, Sepp van den Berg, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Anthony Caci, Leandro Barreiro, Nadiem Amiri, Phillipp Mwene; Brajan Gruda, Jae-Sung Lee; Jonathan Burkardt

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Prediction

Die Wölfe failed to score for the first time in four games last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have won their last two home games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form.

They have a lengthy absentee list for the match, which might force head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl to make a few changes to the starting XI. This is likely to impact their performance.

Die Nullfünfer have bounced back well from their 8-1 away loss to Bayern Munich in March and are unbeaten in eight games since. Interestingly, they have endured a winless run in away games in the Bundesliga this term, which is cause for concern.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Mainz