Wolfsburg vs Nordsjaelland Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg will face Danish club Nordsjaelland in a friendly on Saturday (December 10).

The Bundesliga outfit have not been in action since a 2-1 comeback win at Hoffenheim in the league last month. Christopher Baumgartner put the hosts ahead in the 42nd minute, but Ozan Kabak's own goal in first half injury time restored parity. Ridle Baku's 56th-minute strike helped Wolfsburg claim all three points to move them to seventh in the standings.

Nordsjaelland, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat in a friendly against Odense. Jakob Martinsen and Mads Frokjaer's first-half strike inspired their team to victory, while Maksim Stjopin scored a consolation in the 83rd minute.

This game will be Nordsjaelland's last friendly of the year, while Wolfsburg will return to competitive action in January.

Wolfsburg vs Nordsjaelland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Wolfsburg were on a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break, winning six games, including their last four.

Nordsjaelland were on a nine-game unbeaten run before the break, winning six.

Three of Nordsjaelland's four friendlies this year have produced at least three goals.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in their five friendlies this year, winning the last four, with all four games producing at least four goals.

Wolfsburg have scored at least twice in seven games across competitions this season.

Nordsjaelland have scored twice in four of their last five competitive games.

Wolfsburg vs Nordsjaelland Prediction

The two teams have been in great form in their respective league, and their proficient attacks have been behind their positive output.

Both teams should play on the front foot in a game that should have plenty of chances. However, Wolfsburg have superior quality and should claim a win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 4-2 Nordsjaelland

Wolfsburg vs Nordsjaelland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 4 - Wolfsburg to score 2+ goals

Bold Tip - Both halves to produce over 1.5 goals

