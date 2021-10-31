Wolfsburg vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Wolfsburg are set to play Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday at the Volkswagen Arena in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Wolfsburg come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Second-half goals from young forward Lukas Nmecha and Germany international Maximilian Arnold sealed the deal for Florian Kohfeldt's Wolfsburg, who had French centre-back Maxence Lacroix sent off late in the second-half.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Andreas Heraf's Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga. Goals from centre-back Luca Meisl and attacker Leo Mikic for Ried was cancelled out by goals from attacker Chukwubuike Adamu and Switzerland international Noah Okafor for Red Bull Salzburg.

Wolfsburg vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg and Red Bull Salzburg played each other in the UEFA Champions League a few days ago.

Red Bull Salzburg beat Wolfsburg 3-1, courtesy of a first-half goal from young German star Karim Adeyemi and a second-half brace from former Basel forward Noah Okafor. Attacker Lukas Nmecha scored the sole goal for Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-L-L-L

Red Bull Salzburg form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: D-W-D-W-W

Wolfsburg vs Red Bull Salzburg Team News

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg could be without a few players. Manager Florian Kohfeldt will be unable to call upon the services of Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager, Brazilian right-back William and young Polish forward Bartosz Bialek.

There are doubts over the availability of Swiss attacker Admir Mehmedi, French left-back Jerome Roussillon, Germany international Gian Luca Waldschmidt and Dutch striker Wout Weghorst.

Injured: William, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: Wout Weghorst, Jerome Roussillon, Admir Mehmedi, Gian Luca Waldschmidt

Suspended: None

Red Bull Salzburg

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg will be without Austrian centre-back Albert Vallci, Malian attacker Sekou Koita, experienced midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic, Polish centre-back Kamil Piatkowski and French centre-back Oumar Solet. There are doubts over the availability of Slovenia international Benjamin Sesko. Argentine midfielder Nicolas Capaldo is suspended.

Injured: Zlatko Junuzovic, Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Kamil Piatkowski, Oumar Solet

Doubtful: Benjamin Sesko

Suspended: Nicolas Capaldo

Wolfsburg vs Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Koen Casteels, Ridle Baku, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Aster Vranckx, Josuha Guilavogui, Maximilian Arnold, Maximilian Philipp, Lukas Nmecha, Dodi Lukebakio

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Philipp Kohn, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Jerome Onguene, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Seiwald, Antoine Bernede, Brenden Aaronson, Karim Adeyemi, Chukwubuike Adamu

Wolfsburg vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Wolfsburg sacked Mark van Bommel as manager after a poor run of results, and have appointed former Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt in his place. They have endured a poor start to their Champions League stint this season, and are bottom in their group.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, are the group leaders. They remain a side filled with young exciting talents, with attacker Karim Adeyemi most likely the next player to earn a big move.

Red Bull Salzburg have enjoyed an excellent start to their Champions League campaign, and should be able to beat Wolfsburg.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 0-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Edited by Abhinav Anand