Wolfsburg vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Wolfsburg take on St. Pauli at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

The hosts bagged all three points in a 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen to earn their tenth league win of the season and move to seventh, one point away from the European qualification places. Wolfsburg have won four and lost wo of their last ten games across competitions.

St. Pauli, meanwhile, suffered a fourth consecutive league defeat following a 2-0 loss to Dortmund last weekend. They could end the matchday just one point above relegation places should they fail to pick up any points. St. Pauli have struggled all season, with 15 losses in 24 games.

Wolfsburg vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 38 times, with Wolfsburg trailing 18-7..

The two sides have met four times since the 2010-11 season. Three of those matches ended in draws, while Wolfsburg won the other.

The revers fixture this season in October ended in a goalless draw.

Wolfsburg have scored 48 goals in 24 games. Only the leading three teams in the league table - Bayern Munich (72), Leverkusen (55) and Frankfurt (50) - have scored more.

St. Pauli have the worst offensive record in the top flight, having only scored 18 goals all season but have conceded fewer goals (29) than all but three teams in the division.

Wolfsburg vs St. Pauli Prediction

Wolfsburg are the favourites going into the weekend but will need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

St. Pauli, meanwhile. will hope to pick up at least a point, but they have been poor in front of goal in recent games and could lose.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-0 St. Pauli

Wolfsburg vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (St. Pauli's last five games have produced less than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Wolfsburg's last 11 competitive outings.)

