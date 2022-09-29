Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Wolfsburg will host Stuttgart at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday (October 1) afternoon in the eighth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

Die Wolfe have endured a very underwhelming start to their season, raising questions about new boss Niko Kovac less than three months after his appointment. They picked up their first league win of the season earlier this month, winning 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt but lost 2-0 to league leaders Union Berlin in their nest game.

Wolfsburg are 17th in the standings with just five points from seven games. They are four points above rock-bottom and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents and could endure another relegation battle this season. They were beaten 3-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their last league outing. Tiago Tomas' 79th-minute strike proved to be a mere consolation as the Eagles restored their two-goal lead two minutes from time.

The Reds are a place above their weekend hosts in the standings, although they are level on points. They will look to pull clear of the drop zone with a win on Saturday.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Wolfsburg and Stuttgart. The hosts have won 17 of those games, while the visitors have won two more.

There have been seven draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Die Wolfe are winless in consecutive games in this fixture after winning three of their previous four.

Stuttgart are one of two teams in the Bundesliga this season without a win.

Wolfsburg are without a win at home this season.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games across competitions, a run dating back to last season.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Wolfsburg have lost three of their last four league games and have won just once all season. They have struggled at home recently and will be desperate to end that streak this weekend.

Stuttgart are yet to win a league game this season. However, they beat Grasshopper Zurich 2-1 in a friendly during the international break and will look to build on that. They have drawn their three games on the road this season and could continue that trend on Saturday.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Stuttgart

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Wolfsburg to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in five of their last seven games in this fixture.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five games.)

