Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Wolfsburg will invite Stuttgart to Volkswagen Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts have won just one of their six league games and are 15th in the league table. Die Roten have four wins to their name and are currently fourth in the standings.

Die Wölfe have seen a drop in form, and they are winless in their last five league games. They met Augsburg in their previous outing before the international break and fell to a 3-1 away defeat, extending their losing streak to three games.

The visitors, meanwhile, extended their winning streak in the league to three games earlier this month with a 1-0 triumph over Heidenheim. Bilal El Khannouss scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 58 times in all competitions. The visitors have the lead in the head-to-head record with 26 wins. Die Wölfe are not far behind with 23 wins and just nine games have ended in draws.

The hosts were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the Reds last season, scoring two goals apiece in both games.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Wolfsburg have failed to score in two of their last four league games. They have conceded three goals apiece in two games in that period.

Stuttgart have seen conclusive results in their 10 competitive games this season, recording six wins.

Both teams have scored eight goals in the league thus far. The visitors have a better defensive record, conceding six goals, four fewer than Die Wölfe.

Just one of their last six meetings has ended in a draw.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Die Weißgrünen are winless across all competitions since August. Notably, their two wins this season have both been registered on their travels. They have conceded five goals in three Bundesliga home games this season, and will look to improve upon that record.

Patrick Wimmer, Denis Vavro, Kevin Paredes, Jesper Lindstrøm, and Mathys Angély are sidelined with injuries, while Maximilian Arnold is a major doubt. Christian Eriksen could make his first start of the season here.

Die Schwaben have won four of their last five games across all competitions, scoring two goals apiece in three. They have scored at least two goals in their last four away meetings against the Wolves, and will look to build on that form.

Stefan Drljača, Silas, Deniz Undav, and Dan-Axel Zagadou will be unavailable for the visitors.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' away record in this fixture, we back the Reds to eke out a win.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Stuttgart

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

