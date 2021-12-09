Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Wolfsburg entertain Stuttgart at the Volkswagen Arena in Bundesliga action on Saturday. The hosts were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League as they were defeated 3-1 by Lille on Wednesday.

They are winless in their last five games across all competitions and will be hoping to bring an end to that streak against 15th-placed Stuttgart. The visitors have managed to avoid defeat in their last two games and were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Hertha Berlin.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

There have been 50 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Stuttgart currently hold the advantage and have recorded 23 wins, while Wolfsburg have 20 wins to their name.

The spoils have been shared seven times in this fixture. The hosts have been the better side in their recent encounters against Die Roten and have six wins in the last 10 games in this fixture.

They last met in a Bundesliga fixture in April at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The game ended in a comfortable 3-1 win for Die Wölfe.

Wolfsburg form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Stuttgart form guide (Bundesliga): D-W-L-L-L

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Team News

Wolfsburg

Admir Mehmedi continues to be on the sidelines with a muscle injury and is not expected to return to training this month. Here are the other absentees for the hosts:

Bartosz Bialek - Back in training from a lengthy injury layoff

William - ACL injury

Xaver Schlager - ACL injury

Injured: William, Xaver Schlager, Admir Mehmedi

Doubtful: Bartosz Bialek

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Sasa Kalajdzic is back in training following his recovery from a serious shoulder injury and could be back in the squad by the first week of January. Here are the other absentees for the visiting side:

Fabian Bredlow - Hip injury

Chris Führich - COVID-19

Erik Thommy - Groin strain

Enzo Millot - Knee injury

Mohamed Sankoh - Out for the season with a knee injury

Injured: Erik Thommy, Naouirou Ahamada, Enzo Millot, Sasa Kalajdzic, Mohamed Sankoh, Fabian Bredlow

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Chris Führich

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Jerome Roussillon; Maximilian Philipp, Lukas Nmecha; Wout Weghorst

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-5-2): Florian Muller; Hiroki Ito, Waldemar Anton, Konstantinos Mavropanos; Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Roberto Massimo, Daniel Didavi; Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Omar Marmoush

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Stuttgart have scored more goals (20) than Wolfsburg (15) but have failed to make them count. Wolfsburg have conceded three goals in each of their last three outings but with Casteels back in goal, they should have a better defensive outing here.

We predict the home side will have a decent outing against the struggling visitors but a clean sheet seems unlikely. A narrow win for the hosts is our prediction from the game.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Stuttgart.

Edited by Shardul Sant