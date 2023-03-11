Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Eighth-placed Wolfsburg will entertain third-placed Union Berlin at the Volkswagen Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts are undefeated in their last two league outings and played out a 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush and Yannick Gerhardt.

Union Berlin have lost some steam in their title charge and are winless in their last three games. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have opened up a five-point lead over them in the league table, capitalizing on their poor run.

They played out a goalless draw against Koln at home last Saturday but managed to play out a 3-3 draw against Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern German rivals have squared off just 10 times in all competitions with eight of these meetings coming in the Bundesliga. The hosts enjoy a 5-3 lead in wins and just two games have ended in draws.

The two teams will be meeting for the third time this season, with Union Berlin picking up wins in their two previous meetings, including a 2-1 win in the DFB-Pokal in January at home.

Wolfsburg have kept a clean sheet in their last four home matches against Union Berlin in all competitions, recording wins in each of these games.

Wolfsburg are winless in their last three home games in the Bundesliga, though they have scored two goals in two games in that period.

Union Berlin have won three of their last four away games, scoring two goals apiece in these wins.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga, conceding 27 goals in 23 games. Wolfsburg have outscored them 42-35 in that period.

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Die Wölfe have a 100% record at home against the capital club and are yet to concede a goal in their four home games. They have just one win in their last seven games, so they might struggle here.

Die Eisernen have failed to score in their last three games in all competitions and will be looking to return to goalscoring and winning ways. With the second leg of the Europa League on the horizon, we expect the visitors to play for a draw.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Union Berlin

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yannick Gerhardt to score or assist anytime - Yes

