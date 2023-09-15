Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

Wolfsburg will welcome Union Berlin to the Volkswagen Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both teams recorded wins in their first two games of the season and suffered a defeat in their league outing before the international break. They'll look to resume their league campaign following the break with a win.

The hosts suffered a 3-1 away loss to Hoffenheim in their previous outing. Tiago Tomás broke the deadlock in the 36th minute but Hoffenheim equalized in injury time of the first half and scored twice in the second half to record their second win in a row.

The visitors fell to a 3-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig last time around. They conceded three goals in the second half and also had Kevin Volland sent off in the 64th minute as they suffered the first home loss in the league in 24 games.

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 11 times in all competitions since 1992. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 5-3 lead in wins and three games having ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their three meetings against the hosts last season, recording home wins in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, and the away game in the Bundesliga ended in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have unbeaten at home against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets in five games. Four of their five wins against the capital club have come at home.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors won their first away game of the season last month and if they can record a win in this match, they will win their first two away games in a Bundesliga campaign for the first time in history.

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Die Wölfe have suffered just one defeat in their last eight home games in the Bundesliga. They have an unbeaten record against the visitors at home as well, conceding just one goal in five games, and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Niko Kovac has a couple of issues heading into the match as Jonas Wind and Patrick Wimmer are struggling with match fitness. Wind has an ankle issue while Wimmer has been nursing an illness. They both face late fitness tests.

Die Eisernen suffered their first defeat of the season last season and will look to bounce back in this match. They have a lengthy absentee list for the match as Volland will serve a one-match suspension and Sheraldo Becker will face a late fitness test due to a thigh strain.

Leonardo Bonucci is also a doubt for the match while András Schäfer, Rani Khedira, and Lauren Dehl are ruled out with injuries.

Union Berlin are winless in their trips to Wolfsburg and also have a weakened squad for the match. Nonetheless, the hosts have a few injury concerns of their own and with that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Union Berlin

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score or assist any time - Yes