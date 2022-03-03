Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga action continues this weekend and will see Wolfsburg host Union Berlin at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Wolfsburg played out a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last game, squandering a two-goal lead in the process. The Wolves took the lead via goals from Jonas Wind and Sebastiaan Bornauw before seeing their lead vanish late in the game. They also had a VAR decision go in their favor to ensure they picked up the sole point.

The hosts now sit 12th in the league with 28 points from 24 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they seek entry into the top-half of the table.

Union Berlin have bounced back from their poor run after the winter break. They picked up a clinical 3-1 win over Mainz in their last league game before advancing to their first DFB-Pokal semifinals in over two decades in midweek.

Union Berlin sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings with 37 points from 24 games. They will now be looking to extend their winning run this weekend as they continue their push for Europe.

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been just eight meetings between Wolfsburg and Union Berlin. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Union Berlin won the game 2-0.

Wolfsburg Form Guide (Bundesliga): D-L-W-W-L

Union Berlin Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-L-L-L-W

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Team News

Wolfsburg

Maxence Lacroix received a red card against Borussia Monchengladbach and has been suspended from Saturday's game. Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven and William are all set to miss out as well due to injuries.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven, William

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Maxence Lacroix

Union Berlin

Keita Endo and Andras Schafer are both doubts for the game as they continue their recovery from injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Keita Endo, Andras Schafer

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Aster Vranckx, Jerome Roussillon; Yannick Gerhardt, Max Kruse; Jonas Wind

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Christopher Trimmel, Rani Khedira, Genki Haraguchi, Grischa Prömel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Wolfsburg are on a run of back-to-back winless outings. Their home form has also been disappointing, winning just a third of their home league games this season.

Union Berlin have won their last two games, ending a three-game losing and goalless streak. They are brimming with confidence at the moment and could come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Union Berlin

