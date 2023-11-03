Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Wolfsburg will host Werder Bremen at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have hit a rough patch in the league of late after an overall positive start to their campaign. They were beaten 3-2 by Augsburg in their last league outing, marking a fourth consecutive winless league outing against the Fuggerstädter but returned to winning ways during the week with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal.

Wolfsburg sit mid-table in ninth place with 12 points from nine games. They are three points and three places above their weekend opponents in the league standings and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Sunday.

Werder Bremen have also had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of survival. They beat struggling Union Berlin 2-0 last time out, taking the lead in the 38th minute via an own goal before Marvin Ducksch doubled their advantage 15 minutes from time with a right-footed effort.

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 meetings between Wolfsburg and Bremen. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games in this fixture after suffering defeats in each of their three prior.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Wolfsburg's five league defeats this season has come at the Volkswagen Arena.

Bremen have conceded 18 league goals this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the Bundesliga standings.

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Wolfsburg's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will now be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have won four of their five home games this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Bremen also saw their latest result end a run of three consecutive defeats and will aim to build on that. They have, however, lost their last eight away games on the bounce and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Werder Bremen

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)