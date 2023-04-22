Wolfsburg Women welcome Arsenal Women to the Volkswagen Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal on Sunday (April 23).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a 2-1 aggregate win over PSG in the last eight. Arsenal, meanwhile, saw off Bayern Munich by the same scoreline to book their spot in the last four.

The Gunners are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the Women's Super League last weekend. Alessia Russo's strike in first-half injury time settled the top-of-the-table clash.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Duisburg with a 3-0 away win in the Bundesliga. Dominique Janssen, Pauline Bremer and Tabea Wassmuth found the back of the net to inspire the rout.

Wolfsburg Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Arsenal are surprisngly yet to win a game against Wolfsburg, who have been victorious in five previous meetings.

The two sides squared off in the Champions League quarterfinals last season, with Wolfsburg progressing with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Arsenal have won just one of their last six away games, losing four.

Wolfsburg are on a four-game unbeaten streak, winning the last three.

The hosts have scored at least tiwce in five of their six meetings with Arsenal.

Four of Arsenal's last six away games acrosscompetitions have produced less than three goals.

Wolfsburg Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction

Wolfsburg are the favourites to progress and will seek to gain a considerable advantage with a comfortable win in the first leg. They have a positive record against the Gunners, having not tasted defeat against the London outfit in six previous meetings.

Arsenal, meanwhile. have not been at their best in recent weeks, particularly on their travels.That does not augur well for their victory hopes as they seek a second continental crown.

The hosts should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 3-1 Arsenal

Wolfsburg Women vs Arsenal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Wolfsburg to score over 1.5 goals

