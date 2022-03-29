Wolfsburg Women vs Arsenal Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22 

Wolfsburg Women will welcome Arsenal Women to the Volkswagen Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Thursday.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with both sides having played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week. Carlotte Wubben-Moy's late equalizer helped the Gunners snatch a draw, having gone behind to Tabea Wassmuth's first-half opener for Wolfsburg.

The Germans followed up the draw with a 4-1 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Women's Bundesliga on Saturday. Jill Roord's first-half brace inspired the victory for her team.

Arsenal have not been in action since the draw in front of their fans last Wednesday.

Wolfsburg Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head

The two sides were paired in the semifinal of the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2013. Wolfsburg secured progress with a 4-1 aggregate victory en-route to lifting the trophy.

Both sides are on a strong run of form. Arsenal are on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The draw last week halted a seven-game winning run for Wolfsburg Women.

Arsenal Women form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Wolfsburg Women form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Wolfsburg Women vs Arsenal Women Team News

Wolfsburg Women

Wedemeyer Marie Joelle has been suspended for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Wedemeyer Marie Joelle

Arsenal Women

Mead Bethany Jane is suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Mead Bethany Jane

Wolfsburg Women vs Arsenal Women Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Almuth Schult (GK); Felicitas Rauch, Dominique Janssen, Kathrin Hendrich, Lynn Wilms; Lena Oberdorf, Lena Lattwein; Alexandra Popp, Jill Roord, Svenja Huth; Tabea Wassmuth

Arsenal Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuela Zinzberger (GK); Stephanie Catley, Carlotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson, Noelle Maritz; Lia Walti, Vivianne Miedema, Kim Little; Caitlin Foord, Stina Blackstenius, Nikita Parris

Wolfsburg Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction

The first leg was a fairly balanced game and the 1-1 draw was a perfect representation of the tight game. It also left it all to play for in the second leg and both sides are likely to go all out in a bid to qualify for the last four.

Another close encounter can be expected, but home advantage gives Wolfsburg a slight edge. We are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Wolfsburg Women 2-1 Arsenal Women

