Wolfsburg Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2025

Wolfsburg Women and Barcelona Women will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday (March 19th). The game will be played at Volkswagen Arena.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Pernille Harder was the star of the show as she scored a brace and provided an assist for Lea Schuller in the 69th minute. Lineth Beerensteyn pulled one back for Wolfsburg in the 75th minute.

Barcelona, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 away win over Custa Adeje Tenerife in the Spanish Liga F. Alexia Putellas broke the deadlock in the 14th minute while Patricia Guijarro made sure of the result with five minutes left on the clock.

The Catalans will now shift their focus to Europe and secured their spot in the last eight as Group D winners. Wolfsburg finished as runners-up in Group A. The winner of this tie faces Manchester City or Chelsea in the semifinal.

Wolfsburg Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolfsburg have four wins from the last six head-to-head games. Barcelona were victorious twice.

Their last clash came in June 2023 when Barcelona claimed a 3-2 comeback win in the final of the Women's Champions League.

Wolfsburg have won their last six home games across competitions, scoring at least two goals in each game.

Barcelona are currently on an eight-game winning run.

Barcelona have won their last 14 away games on the bounce.

Seven of Wolfsburg's eight games in the Women's Champions League this season (including qualifiers) have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Wolfsburg Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Wolfsburg have been dominant at home in recent weeks and games in front of their fans tend to be high-scoring, with each of the last six having produced at least three goals. Die Wölfinnen are one of a handful of sides to hold a superior record against Barcelona, with their record the most impressive of the lot, considering the volume of games in recent years.

However, one of the Blaugrana's two wins came when it mattered most as they showed their class to come back from two goals down to win the first of their current two consecutive triumphs.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wolfsburg Women 1-2 Barcelona Women

Wolfsburg Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

