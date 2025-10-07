Wolfsburg Women vs PSG Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025 

Wolfsburg Women and PSG Women will trade tackles in a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Wednesday (October 8th). The game will be played at Volkswagen Arena.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a compelling 8-0 away thrashing of SGS Essen in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Ella Peddemors and Kessya Bussy scored first-half goals to put them 2-0 up. Janina Minge, Bussy, Lineth Beerensteyn and Cora Zicai scored a goal each in the second half while Vivien Endemann scored a brace.

PSG, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Dijon in the Premiere Ligue. Sakina Karchaoui's 64th-minute penalty settled the contest.

Wolfsburg Women vs PSG Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolfsburg have two wins from four head-to-head games. PSG were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in March 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their UWCL quarterfinal tie.

Wolfsburg's seven games across all competitions this season have produced three goals or more.

Four of Wolfsburg's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Three of PSG's four games this term have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Wolfsburg have won their last five competitive games on the bounce, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Wolfsburg Women vs PSG Women Prediction

Wolfsburg are two-time winners of this competition but their last triumph came in 2014. They started the season off with a 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich but have rebounded and are unbeaten in six competitive games since then, scoring 31 goals and conceding seven in that run.

PSG, for their part, have not been as prolific, with a 6-1 thrashing by Lyon coming in their opening four games.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wolfsburg Women 2-1 PSG Women

Wolfsburg Women vs PSG Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wolfsburg Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

