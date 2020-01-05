×
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Manchester United: 3 reasons why the Red Devils drew the game | FA Cup 2019-20

Tony Akatugba
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020 IST

Manchester United
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Manchester United came into the FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers away at the Molineux looking for respite. It's been a bumbling Premier League season so far, and the FA Cup tie was an opportunity for some much-needed reprieve.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to rotate his squad and rested heavy hitters like Anthony Martial, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Marcus Rashford who later came on in search of a winning strike.

Leading the United offensive was the young Mason Greenwood, and team skipper Ashley Young was handed a start. On the other hand, Nuno Espirito Santo chose to bench his talisman Raul Jimenez, however, he brought him on after half time.

It was a somewhat tame game offensively, as both sides combined only mustered 2 shots on target. There were some close calls in the match, as Juan Mata missed the target by whiskers, a Wolves goal was disallowed, and the likes of Rashford & Jimenez came on to have shots hit the crossbar.

In this article, we analyse a few reasons why the FA Cup third-round tie ended in a stalemate.

#3 Another tame offensive performance from Manchester United

Tahith Chong
Tahith Chong

Manchester United hasn't dazzled often offensively this season, as they have consistently sputtered when attacking, especially when up against defensively cunning teams which are quite content to sit deep and breakaway on the counter.

United came into the game with a somewhat underwhelming midfield, as the aged Juan Mata & Nemanja Matic were paired with Andreas Pereira. It wasn't the most creatively competent combination, as poor form and creative incompetence were evident in the midfield display.

Up-front, there wasn't a focal point for the attack, as Mason Greenwood was more often than not AWOL, choosing to drop into midfield to pick up the ball, negating his primary offensive duties.

At the end of the encounter, the Red Devils had a total of 12 shots and didn't manage to hit the target, continuing their awful form offensively, as in the last 5 encounters they have now failed to score on 3 occasions.

1 / 2 NEXT
FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Raul Jimenez Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
