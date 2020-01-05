Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Manchester United: Hits and Flops as Red Devils held to stalemate at Molineux | FA Cup 2019-20

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw against Wolves at the Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers hosted Manchester United at the Molineux in the third round of the FA Cup, as they aimed to carry on their reputation as the Premier League's giant killers. Although the game was hardly a cagey affair, the two sides played out a 0-0 draw to force a replay at Old Trafford later this month.

Since achieving promotion to the Premier League in 2018, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have dazzled the top-flight with some breathtaking attacking football and taken the game to the opposition regardless of their calibre.

Wolves sensationally completed the league double over Manchester City this season and picked up many notable scalps against the traditional top six in the last 18 months, including victories against Manchester United and Liverpool and looked to continue their hot streak against a wounded Red Devils side.

The home side started the game energetically and forced a couple of decent saves from Sergio Romero, who deputized for David de Gea between the sticks for Manchester United. The Argentinian made a defining save in the 12th minute to maintain parity, as Matt Doherty's effort was brilliantly tipped over the bar after the ball found its way to him from a Wolves corner.

Romero was called into action in the second half and he lived up to the task once again, as he denied Pedro Neto with the Portuguese international clean through on all. Manchester United failed to register a single shot on goal till stoppage time and produced a lacklustre display once again, as Wolves' didn't have that little bit of luck to cap off an energetic showing with a victory.

As the two sides played out a stalemate at the Molineux, let's look at some of the hits and flops from the game.

Hit - Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero was at his brilliant best for Manchester United

Sergio Romero assumed his role between the sticks for Manchester United as David de Gea was rested, and the veteran goalkeeper did his reputation no harm as he produced a sensational showing for the away side. Going into the game, Romero had played only 7 games in all competitions for the Red Devils this season but the 32-year-old sensationally has more clean sheets (5) than David de Gea this season (4), an astonishing stat considering the Spaniard has featured 22 times this season.

The Argentine produced decisive saves either side of half time to keep United in the game, as he thwarted everything that came his way from a brave Wolves side. Adding to his point-blank save from Doherty in the first half, Romero came big for his side once again after the interval as Pedro Neto's was denied from close range.

Romero enhanced his reputation as a reliable deputy to de Gea and was the standout player for the Red Devils on the night, as they failed to break down a resolute Wolves side

