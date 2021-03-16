Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool: Reds Player ratings as Diogo Jota haunts his former side | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the 2020-21 Premier League following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

Diogo Jota scored against his former club as Liverpool provisionally moved above Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in the league standings.

The embattled holders were far from their vintage best once again but managed to keep Wolves at bay in the second half to protect their slender lead.

Mohamed Salah appeared to have doubled Liverpool's lead late on, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Meanwhile, Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio had to be stretchered off following what seemed like an awful head injury.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are now winless in four league games, whereas Liverpool have reignited their top-four hopes with an important win, their ninth in as many games against the Wolves.

9 - Wolves have lost their last nine Premier League games vs Liverpool, their joint-longest losing run versus a side in their league history alongside nine consecutive defeats vs Brighton between 1979-1989. Routine. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2021

On that note, let's have a look at the Liverpool player ratings:

Alisson - 7/10

Barring a few nervy moments in the first half, the Liverpool custodian Alisson had a decent outing, finishing the game with four saves and a confidence-boosting clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

It was an improved performance from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was lucky not to concede a penalty in the second half after bringing down Joao Moutinho.

Neco Phillips - 6/10

The Liverpool youngster was sound in defence. Neco Phillips also produced a superb headed clearance in the first half before Willian Jose got to the ball.

Ozan Kabak - 6/10

Liverpool's winter arrival is slowly getting into his groove. Ozan Kabak produced another stable performance at the back for the Reds.

Kabak excellent once again tonight. pic.twitter.com/w38Gb4bExQ — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) March 15, 2021

Andrew Robertson - 5/10

The Scotsman left a lot to be desired in attack, like he has this season so far. But defensively, Andrew Robertson didn't put a wrong foot forward.

Thiago Alcantara - 6/10

Thiago Alcantara read the game well and looked to impose himself in the game. But it also resulted in a booking for him, which prompted Jurgen Klopp to take him off in the second half.

Fabinho - 6/10

The Brazilian looked to break Wolves' play and was the key to controlling Liverpool's tempo. But Fabinho ought to improve his passing, which was sloppy on the night.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 5/10

It was another stinker from the out-of-form Dutchman. Georginio Wijnaldum was largely anonymous and didn't impact the game in any way.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Mohamed Salah's poor run of form continued with another insipid performance. He couldn't really test Wolves much and also had a goal disallowed.

Diego Jota - 7/10

Back at his old stomping ground and on target against his former colleagues, it was not a bad way for Diogo Jota to mark his return to the Molineux.

2 - Diogo Jota is just the second player to score both for and against Wolves in the Premier League after Stephen Hunt. Resurface. pic.twitter.com/hhDsJdDBoJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2021

Sadio Mane - 6/10

The more dangerous Liverpool winger on the night. Sadio Mane attempted a couple of shots and also assisted Jota with a nice flick-on.

Ratings of Liverpool Substitutes:

James Milner - 5/10

The Premier League veteran came on for his 158th substitute appearance, joint-most with Peter Crouch. James Milner made one tackle.

Naby Keita - 5/10

He was supposed to beef up the Liverpool midfield, but all Nabi Keita did was upset the balance of his side with some poor passing. He didn't make a single interception or ball recovery in the game either.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - N/A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could've had an assist, but Salah's goal was ruled out.