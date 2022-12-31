Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United: United player ratings as Rashford fires Red Devils into the top four | Premier League 2022-23

Marcus Rashford was the match-winner as Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their Premier League encounter at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Neither team looked really threatening in front of goal in the first half, with the visitors edging it slightly in terms of the quality of chances created. However, both defenses stood firm and the game remained goalless at the break.

Manchester United upped the intensity in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts in the 76th minute when Rashford scored the game's only goal. The forward found the back of the net again, but was denied by VAR. However, Erik ten Hag’s men saw out the win and moved into the top four of the Premier League.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from the game.

Manchester United player ratings:

David de Gea: 7/10

Virtually untroubled in the first half, de Gea pulled off two magnificent second-half saves to maintain his clean sheet and secure the win.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7/10

Wan-Bissaka (R) was excellent at right-back for Manchester United

Wan-Bissaka justified his re-introduction to Manchester United's starting lineup with another excellent display at right-back. Not only did he defend well, but he was also involved in United’s attacking play on the right flank.

Raphael Varane: 7/10

The Frenchman took charge of the United defense with typical ease, utilizing all his experience to keep Wolves at bay.

Luke Shaw: 7.5/10

Shaw looked extremely comfortable filling in at centre-back for the second league game in a row. The Englishman completed the most passes (58) in the game.

Tyrell Malacia: 7/10

Manchester United's left-back showed boundless reserves of energy, regularly getting up and down the flank and defending very ably.

Casemiro: 7/10

Casemiro (R) stood out in midfield for United

Casemiro was quietly excellent once again, mopping up in front of his defenders and setting United off on the attack time and again. He won the most duels (10) in the game and picked up a booking in the second half.

Christian Eriksen: 5/10

Eriksen provided his usual calmness and efficiency in midfield before going off at the hour mark.

Antony: 4/10

A lot of style but little substance from the Brazilian, who found himself in a number of good positions but could not provide the finish.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Although his passing radar was slightly off, Fernandes kept trying to create chances and ended up assisting the winner. He was replaced in second-half injury time.

Alejandro Garnacho: 4/10

Garnacho showed flashes of promise on the left wing but lacked the end product. He missed the best chance of the first half and was replaced by Rashford at the break.

Anthony Martial: 5/10

Martial was largely left on the fringes of United’s attacking play as he was well-marked by the Wolves defenders. He did not enjoy much service and was taken off for the final 10 minutes.

Substitutes:

Marcus Rashford: 7.5/10

Rashford came off the bench to bag the winner for United

Dropped to the bench for a reported disciplinary issue, Rashford came on at half-time to bag the winner. His pace and trickery caused the Wolves defense several problems and he was unlucky to see a second goal ruled out by VAR.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Marcus Rashford has scored five match winning goals as a substitute, the joint most in Premier League history. Impact. 5 - Marcus Rashford has scored five match winning goals as a substitute, the joint most in Premier League history. Impact. https://t.co/jzdet7hci8

He also picked up a late booking for time wasting.

Fred: 6/10

Fred offered a much-needed energy boost to a midfield that looked slightly off the pace. He picked up a booking roughly 10 minutes after coming on in the second half and put himself about well.

Donny van de Beek: 5/10

The Dutchman came on for a cameo in the final 10 minutes to help his side see out the game and took up some intelligent positions.

Anthony Elanga: N.A.

Elanga came on for the final couple of minutes to help Manchester United secure the win.

Harry Maguire: 5/10

Despite being on the field for only a few minutes, Maguire made a couple of important clearances from corners to help his side maintain their clean sheet.

