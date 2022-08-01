Three goals for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the 2022-2023 season

Wolverhampton Wanderers finished 10th in the Premier League standings last season. After parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo, Bruno Lage took over the reins at Molineaux.

His team made a slow start to the new season but eventually found their groove in the league. They will want to build on their finish last term and compete for a European spot in the upcoming season.

This will be Wolves' fifth successive season in the Premier League. Their best finish came in the 2018-19 season, when they finished seventh in the standings.

However, they have struggled to replicate that form. As they look to recreate that magic, these are the three goals they will be targeting going into the new season.

#1 Wolverhampton Wanderers will want an European spot

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wolves last finished in a European spot in the 2019-20 season. They have disappointed in the league since then, finishing 13th and 10th respectively.

They have brought in centre-back Nathan Collins from Burnley and have parted ways with three players so far (Romain Saiss, Kai-Jana Hoever, and Fabio Silva).

Balls.ie @ballsdotie

Nathan Collins is built different Nathan Collins is built different 👀https://t.co/LEkcs4dkO3

Wolves' lack of activity will be a concern if they want to finish in a European spot this season. Unless they add new faces, forget Europe, maintaining their tenth-place finish itself will prove to be a challenge.

#2 Scoring more goals

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sporting CP - Pre-Season Friendly

Wolves scored the fewest number of goals among the teams that were not relegated last season. They managed 38 strikes in 38 league matches. The situation was similar in the 2020-21 season, when only Burnley (among the surviving teams) scored fewer league goals than them.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



⏱️152 minutes

2 goals

🥅1 penalty won



Fantastic player. I'm expecting a huge season. Pedro Neto vs Alavés & Besiktas⏱️152 minutes2 goals🥅1 penalty wonFantastic player. I'm expecting a huge season. Pedro Neto vs Alavés & Besiktas⏱️152 minutes⚽️2 goals🥅1 penalty wonFantastic player. I'm expecting a huge season. 🐺 https://t.co/9DiBhmyNtz

Raul Jimenez's head injury did not help anyone's cause while Fabio Silva failed to impress. Wolves have looked promising in their pre-season games, scoring 18 times across eight games.

However, Jimenez is injured again, which will concern Lage. They will have to rely on other attackers like Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan for now unless the club can add some new faces this month.

#3 Avoid long-term injuries

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sporting CP - Pre-Season Friendly

Football injuries, of course, are accidental, and mostly depend on luck. Moreover, it is fairly obvious that a team should avoid long-term injuries. However, for Wolves, it has been a matter of deep concern of late. Jimenez, Jose Sá, and Chiquinho have already suffered injuries and are yet to have a return date.

Overall, Wolves have missed many key players over long periods and their injury record has costed them more than their domestic competitors. Going into the new season, Wolves will be hoping to be more careful and carry more luck in their favor, especially with regards to injuries.

The coaching staff needs to better manage the workload and fitness of the players. The five substitution rule will help them do that. However, for Lage to make the most of that rule, the club will need to give him new options to select from the bench.

Another thing that will aid their process is the lack of European action. Having finished 10th in the league, they will only take part in domestic competitions this season.

