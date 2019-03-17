Wolverhampton Wanderers: Raul Jimenez has been a revelation in the Premier League this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Raúl Jiménez propelled Wolves past Manchester United yesterday and into the FA Cup semifinals, with Nuno's side eliminating the Red Devils in the FA Cup for the first time since 1973.

In their first season back in the Premier League since being relegated in 2012, Wolves have gone from strength to strength, with the club 7th in the league and also in the FA Cup semis for the first time since 1998.

Since moving from Benfica on loan this summer, Jimenez has been a revelation in the Premier League. The 27-year-old has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season. He has a great record against the top teams in the league.

The Wolves star has scored two goals against Chelsea, two against Tottenham, one against Liverpool, and one against Manchester United. He also provided six assists in the Premier League and won four Man of the Match awards.

He is arguably the best striker in the league outside of the top six and the stats back it up. He tops the list for Most Premier League goals + assists from players outside the top 6 teams in Premier League this season.

He was brilliant against Chelsea last week and played a huge role in their 1-1 draw. Alan Shearer was all praise for the striker. “Jimenez was magnificent for Wolves up front. He held the ball up, great centre forward play. When you play like that you need a guy up front who can hold the ball up well. I thought Wolves were very, very good today, ” Shearer said on BBC Match of the Day.

He has also scored more goals than some of the prolific Premier League strikers like Jamie Vardy, Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Firmino, Alexandre Lacazette, and Marcus Rashford. Should Wolves elect to take up their €41 million purchase option, as reported by Spanish newspaper AS, Jiménez will make history in becoming the most expensive player in Wolves' history.

When Benfica purchased Jiménez from Atlético Madrid, he became not only the most expensive foreign transfer in Portuguese football, but the most expensive Mexican player ever (€22 million). However, if Wolves purchase him outright, he'll hold the number one and number two positions.

