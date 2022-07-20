Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) take on Alaves at the Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano in a club friendly on Wednesday, with both sides gearing up for the start of their respective domestic campaigns.

Wolves will be heading into the game following wins in their previous two friendlies. Bruno Lage's side have beaten Forest Green 4-1 and Burnley 3-0 in their pre-season campaign so far and will look to continue their form with a win against Alaves on Wednesday.

Alaves, on the other hand, beat Burgos on penalties in their previous friendly. Luis Garcia's side were relegated from La Liga last season and will be hoping to immediately bounce back and win promotion with a strong 2022-23 campaign. They will hope to build momentum with a win against Wolves on Wednesday.

Wolves @Wolves



Nothing like a confidence boost from your captain. Nothing like a confidence boost from your captain. 🎽😂 https://t.co/8hw19XfyBV

Despite it being a friendly, both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting contest.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Alaves Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that the two sides will have faced each other.

Wolves Form Guide: N/A

Alaves Form Guide: N/A

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Alaves Team News

Jose Sa will miss the game due to injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chiquinho and Jose Sa will miss the game due to injury. Apart from that, Lage will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: Chiquinho, Jose Sa

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Alaves

Alaves have no new injury worries following their win against Burgos last time out. Garcia will have a full strength squad to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Alaves Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matija Sarkic; Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Nathan Collins; Rayan Ait-Nouri, Leander Dendoncker, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jonny; Hee-chan Hwang, Pedro Neto; Leo

Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antonio Sivera; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Alberto Rodriguez, Anderson Arroyo; Carlos Benavidez, Jon Guridi; Luis Rioja, Pere Pons, Jason; Mamadou Sylla

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Alaves Prediction

It's hard to see Wolves losing this game given the difference in quality between the two teams. Bruno Lage's side should have too much firepower upfront for Alaves on the night.

We predict Wolves will win the game comfortably and could go on to demolish Alaves.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 Alaves

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far