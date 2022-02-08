Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 10 February 2022

Premier League top-four contenders Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will lock horns at Molineux on Thursday evening.

Wolves suffered a shock elimination from the FA Cup at the hands of Norwich City in midweek. A Kenny McLean goal in first-half stoppage time proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Adama Traore may have only scored one goal for Wolves all season before joining Barcelona in January. But in his absence, Wolves seemed to have lost that X-factor while breaking on the counter and they looked insipid going forward in front of the home support.

Bruno Lage had led his men to a four-match winning streak across all competitions prior to the loss against Norwich City. That run saw them climb to eighth in the Premier League table with 34 points in 21 matches.

The interesting thing to note here is that they are only four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game more than them. Arsenal are currently fifth with 36 points. If Wolves can muster a win here, they will rise above Arsenal.

Wolves have the third worst attacking record in the Premier League so far, having scored just 19 goals in 21 games. They will need to find a solution to their attacking woes soon if they really fancy playing in Europe next season.

Meanwhile, this will be Arsenal's first game since the winter break. The Gunners are winless in their last five matches across all competitions. Their last win came over Norwich City on Boxing Day. The dip in form has got the Gunners embroiled in an intense race for a top four spot.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was exiled from the team and abruptly offloaded in the winter. Mikel Arteta has quite a few decisions to make as two of the available strikers, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, are set to become free agents in the summer.

With a top-four spot the only thing left to fight for, Arsenal will be desperate to return to winning ways. Not investing in the January transfer window has not gone down well with the Emirates faithful and a win on Thursday could lift their spirits after a disappointing January.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves lost all of their first four Premier League matches against Arsenal at the Molineux. The have improved since and have won two of their last three.

If Arsenal lose on Thursday, it will be the first time that they have lost successive away games against them since February 1975.

Since a 1-0 loss at home in 1979, Arsenal have scored in each of their 27 meetings with Wolves.

Wolves have won their first three league games of 2022. If they can win against Arsenal, it will be the first time that they've won four consecutive matches in the top-flight since January 1972.

The last time Wolves won all of their first four league matches in a year was in 1938. They finished runners-up behind Arsenal that season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Prediction

Neither Wolverhampton Wanderers nor Arsenal have been in freescoring form. Wolves have the third worst attacking record and second best defensive record in the league. We expect a low-scoring affair with the spoils being shared between the two sides.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith