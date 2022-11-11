Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled this season. The home side edged Leeds United to an important 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Gunners suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Wolves @Wolves



Saturday night at the Molineux. Saturday night at the Molineux.🐺🔴 https://t.co/7GqLAiFf6U

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 60 out of the 120 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 32 victories.

After a run of only two defeats in eight Premier League games, Wolverhampton Wanderers lost both their Premier League matches against Arsenal last season.

Arsenal have won six of their last eight away games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have found the back of the net in each of their 16 such matches in the competition.

Arsenal have scored at least one goal in each of their last 29 matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their previous failure to find the back of the net coming in 1979.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won only one of their last eight Premier League games and have conceded at least three goals in four of these matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta and could be considered bonafide title contenders at this stage of the season. The likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Arsenal @Arsenal



1-3 (FT) It ends in defeat in the Carabao Cup.1-3(FT) It ends in defeat in the Carabao Cup.🔴 1-3 🔵 (FT) https://t.co/BjH6pm8ctw

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been in abysmal form so far and will need top play out of their skins in this match. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes