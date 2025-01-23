Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to make an impact this season. The home side suffered a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea and will look to avoid another poor result on Saturday.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Gunners eased past Dinamo Zagreb by a 3-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 65 out of the 125 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 32 victories.

Since they completed a Premier League double over Arsenal in the 2020-21 season, Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost each of their last seven such games in the competition.

Arsenal have won eight of their 10 matches away from home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League - their highest win rate against a single opponent that they have faced in at least five away games in the competition.

Arsenal have found the back of the net in each of their last 34 matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in all competitions, with their previous such failure coming in a 1-0 defeat in 1979.

Arsenal have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to catch up with Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard have been impressive in recent weeks and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a poor recent record in this fixture and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-4 Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

