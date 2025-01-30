Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortune this season and will want to win this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side defeated Celtic by a 4-2 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 58 out of the 137 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 44 victories.

After a run of three defeats in their first four matches at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost only one of their last five such games in the competition.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture at home by a 3-1 margin last year and have not completed a Premier League double over Wolverhampton Wanderers since the 2003-04 season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers picked up seven points from their first four games under Vitor Pereira in the Premier League but have since lost their last three games in the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have an impressive squad at their disposal but have stuttered frequently in the Premier League this season. Morgan Rogers scored a brilliant hat-trick against Celtic this week and will look to stake his claim in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

