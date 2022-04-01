Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive under Steven Gerrard so far. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Wolves were undone by a late Leeds United goal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record agianst Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 56 out of 131 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 42 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won three of their last five matches against Aston Villa - as many as they had achieved in the 26 games preceding this run.

Aston Villa have not won consecutive away games against Wolverhampton Wanderers in nearly 10 years and could potentially achieve the feat this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could become the fifth Premier League team to complete a Premier League double over Aston Villa this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost four of their last six games in the Premier League and have conceded eight goals in the process.

Aston Villa have lost consecutive games under Steven Gerrard on three occasions but are yet to lose three consecutive matches in the Premier League under the former Liverpool midfielder's tutelage.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have improved under Steven Gerrard this year but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League. The away side has been inconsistent over the past month and will need to work hard to make an impact in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have largely exceeded expectations so far but will be concerned by their recent slump. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4 - Raul Jimenez to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi