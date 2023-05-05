Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Aston Villa at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 6-0 loss to Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion in the league. Braces from German attacker Deniz Undav, German midfielder Pascal Gross and attacker Danny Welbeck secured the win for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the league. A first-half goal from Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes sealed the deal for Manchester United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won seven games, lost five and drawn seven.

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has two goals in 10 league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

Attacker Ollie Watkins has 20 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Aston Villa this season.

Argentina international Emiliano Buendia has seven goal contributions in 25 league starts for Aston Villa so far.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz has nine goal contributions in 29 league starts for Aston Villa this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 14th in the league, and will come to this game after a humiliating result against Brighton & Hove Albion. Manager Julen Lopetegui has done a fairly good job since becoming manager of the club, but it will be interesting to see whether this result has an impact on the remainder of their season.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, and have been one of the best sides in the league since the appointment of Unai Emery as manager. The Spaniard, who did not enjoy the best of spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal before bouncing back at Villarreal, has proved to be an impressive and astute signing by the club.

Players like Ollie Watkins and Jacob Murphy have flourished this season, and it has been reported that the club has targeted Mateu Alemany for the director of football position. Aston Villa have shown in recent years that they are not afraid to spend money, and Alemany's potential arrival will surely be beneficial.

Aston Villa look good, and should win here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Aston Villa

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet- yes

Poll : 0 votes