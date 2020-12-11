Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Aston Villa to Molineux on Saturday for a Midlands Derby in the Premier League.

Wolves are just two points above Aston Villa in the Premier League table, but the Villans have played two games less.

Last week, Dean Smith's side were scheduled to face Newcastle United but that game was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Magpies squad.

Wolves did not have a great weekend themselves, as they were beaten 4-0 at Anfield by Liverpool. Wolves can't really complain about the result either, as they were distinctly second-best in the game, and made individual errors aplenty to compound their misery.

Aston Villa won their first four Premier League games this season, but in their five games since, they have lost four and picked up just three points from a 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The last time Villa played was last Monday night, when they lost 2-1 to West Ham United at the London Stadium, in a game filled with VAR drama.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

Villa have won 55 out of 128 previous games against Wolves, while losing 41 times. A total of 32 draws have taken place between these two teams in the past.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Aston Villa form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Team News

Raul Jimenez will miss out for Wolves for the foreseeable future, due to a fractured skull. Jonny has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury, but he remains ruled out for the moment.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny

Suspended: None

For Aston Villa, Ross Barkley is expected to miss out for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury.

Injured: Ross Barkley

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Predicted XIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker; Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane; Trezeguet, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Prediction

The lack of action for two weeks may impact Villa. Either they will have had time to recharge and come back stronger after a poor run of results, or it will have sucked out any rhythm that they had in their play.

But with Wolves missing Jimenez, it is hard to see where their consistent goal-threat comes from. We are going for a goalless draw in this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Aston Villa