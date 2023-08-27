Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023 

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Blackpool at the Molineux on Tuesday (August 29) in the Carabao Cup second round.
The hosts endured a difficult start to their season, losing to Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion in their first two games. Wolves secured their first win of the new campaign on Saturday, beating Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park, with Sasa Kalajdzic coming off the bench to net the winner.
Blackpool, meanwhile, enjoyed a positive start to their campaign but have dropped off the pace and find themselves in the bottom half of the League One standings. They lost 3-0 to Leyton Orient in their last game.
The visitors beat Derby County 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup and will hope for the same outcome against top-flight opposition.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 105 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Wolves leading 48-36.
- Wolves have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.
- Blackpool have kept one clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.
- The visitors have not scored in four games.
- Wolves have been knocked out at this stage of the EFL Cup in one of their last eight seasons.
- The Tangerines have made it past this stage of the competition just once in 13 seasons.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackpool Prediction
Wolves' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have lost just one of their last six games at the Molineux.
Blackpool, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak, thrice drawing goalless. They're without a win or a goal in their last two away games and could see defeat.
Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Blackpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackpool Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Wolves
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Wolves' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Blackpool's last 11 games.)