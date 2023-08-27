Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023 

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Blackpool at the Molineux on Tuesday (August 29) in the Carabao Cup second round.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their season, losing to Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion in their first two games. Wolves secured their first win of the new campaign on Saturday, beating Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park, with Sasa Kalajdzic coming off the bench to net the winner.

Blackpool, meanwhile, enjoyed a positive start to their campaign but have dropped off the pace and find themselves in the bottom half of the League One standings. They lost 3-0 to Leyton Orient in their last game.

The visitors beat Derby County 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup and will hope for the same outcome against top-flight opposition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 105 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Wolves leading 48-36.

Wolves have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.

Blackpool have kept one clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

The visitors have not scored in four games.

Wolves have been knocked out at this stage of the EFL Cup in one of their last eight seasons.

The Tangerines have made it past this stage of the competition just once in 13 seasons.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackpool Prediction

Wolves' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have lost just one of their last six games at the Molineux.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak, thrice drawing goalless. They're without a win or a goal in their last two away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Blackpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Wolves' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Blackpool's last 11 games.)