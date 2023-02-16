Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium in round 24 of the Premier League on Saturday (February 18).

The Cherries will set out to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last five meetings against them since March 2015.

Wolverhampton secured consecutive league wins for the first time this season last Saturday when they saw off Southampton 2-1 away.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have now picked up three wins from their last four outings, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets. Wolves' resurgence has seen them rise to 15th-place in the league table, where they sit with 23 points from 22 games.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth failed to move away from the danger zone, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday.

They are winless in nine games across competitions, a run tjhat saw them crash out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 4-2 loss against Burnley on January 7. With 18 points from 22 games, Bournemouth are 19th in the standings, one point behind Leeds United just outside the relegation zone.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both sides claiming six wins from their last 16 meetings.

The spoils have been shared on four occasions, including August’s reverse fixture, which ended in a goalless draw.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last five games against Bournemouth, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in the Championship in March 2015.

Wolves head into the weekend unbeaten in four of their last five league outings, with a 3-0 loss to Manchester City being the exception.

Bournemouth are without a win in nine games across competitions, stretching back to last November’s 3-0 victory over Everton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have put together a fine run of form since the turn of the year and will back themselves against a floundering Bournemouth side who have lost seven of their last nine games. Wolves should prevail in this one and secure a third straight win for the first time since December.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Bournemouth’s last ten games.)

