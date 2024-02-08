Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a crucial encounter at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts stunned Chelsea with a 4-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good record against Brentford and have won 17 out of the 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 12 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers won the reverse fixture and will be looking to complete a top-flight league double against Brentford for only the second time in their history and for the first time since the 1938-39 season.

Brentford have lost three of their last four league games away from home against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in 2021.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won four of their last six matches in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Brentford have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 12 matches in the Premier League - the longest such active run in the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day and made a statement of intent against Chelsea in their previous game. Matheus Cunha was exceptional on the day and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Brentford have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to make amends in the coming weeks. Wolverhampton Wanderers are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Matheus Cunha to score - Yes