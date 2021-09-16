Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Brentford at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Xisco Munoz's Watford in the league. A second-half own goal from Chilean centre-back Francisco Sierralta and a goal from South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan secured the win for Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brentford, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion in the league. A late second-half goal from Belgian winger Leandro Trossard sealed the deal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers hold the advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the EFL Championship, with Wolverhampton Wanderers beating Brentford 3-0. Second-half goals from Portuguese stars Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota and Scottish left-back Barry Douglas ensured victory for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-L

Brentford form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-D-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without Spanish full-back Jonny and Portugal international Pedro Neto. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Bruno Lage is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jonny, Pedro Neto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of Danish centre-back Mads Bech Sorensen, Guinea international Julian Jeanvier and midfielder Josh Dasilva.

Injured: Josh Dasilva, Julian Jeanvier, Mads Bech Sorensen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jose Sa, Maximilian Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Hwang Hee-chan, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Brentford Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have played some wonderful football so far, but have little to show for it. Bruno Lage's men have registered only one win in four league games, despite some blistering moments from the likes of Francisco Trincao and Adama Traore. Hwang Hee-chan's arrival should help their attack as well.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 38 - Adama Traoré has completed 38 dribbles in the Premier League this season for @Wolves (9.8 per 90 minutes), which is more than 10 Premier League sides have completed in total. Force. 38 - Adama Traoré has completed 38 dribbles in the Premier League this season for @Wolves (9.8 per 90 minutes), which is more than 10 Premier League sides have completed in total. Force. https://t.co/EpdOsbZQu6

Brentford, on the other hand, have done well so far since their promotion. The Bees have shown that they are no pushovers, with a strong performance against Arsenal highlighting their qualities.

Wolves have been extremely good to watch this season, and arguably deserve more. They should be able to win here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Brentford

