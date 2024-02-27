Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th February 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Brighton & Hove Albion in an FA Cup fifth-round encounter on Wednesday.

Gary On'Neil's men eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Sheffield United thanks to a Pablo Sarabia strike this past weekend. Wolves are now ninth in the Premier League table and just one point separates them from their Wednesday opponents Brighton.

The Blades put Wolves' defensive formidability to the test on Sunday, but the former's lack of sharpness ensured O'Neil's men came out of the contest unscathed.

Wolves beat Brentford and West Bromwich Albion to make it to the fifth round of the FA Cup and will fancy their chances on home soil against the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi's men were faced with what could have been yet another dispiriting loss as they trailed Everton 1-0 heading into second-half stoppage time with just 10 men.

However, Lewis Dunk headed home right at the death to restore parity and help Brighton keep a one-point lead over Wolves in the Premier League table and remain seventh.

The Seagulls have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five matches and that is a fair reflection of how their form has been in recent months.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second time that Wolves and Brighton will clash in the FA Cup. Wolves won the last meeting, a third-round tie 3-2 in the 1978-79 season.

Wolves have lost their last three home game against Brighton in all competitions.

Wolves are looking to make it to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the third time this century.

Since earning promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the fourth time.

After scoring in the third round replay win against Brentford and in the fourth round against West Brom, Matheus Cunha has the chance to become the first player to score in the first three available rounds for Wovles in a single FA Cup campaign after Geroge Ndah in 2002-03.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

One point separates the two sides in the Premier League table. Expect a contest as tight as that with very little to separate the two sides and all to play for.

Brighton have had happy memories at the Molineux in recent times and thanks to their European experience, they might just be better prepared to navigate this midweek challenge.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes