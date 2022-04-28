Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Burnley in the league. A second-half goal from former Watford striker and Czech Republic international Matej Vydra secured the win for Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton in their most recent game. A goal from experienced attacker Danny Welbeck and an own goal from Ghanaian centre-back Mohammed Salisu for Brighton & Hove Albion was cancelled out by a brace from star midfielder James Ward-Prowse for Southampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won three games.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won four games, while the other eight games have ended in draws.

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez has scored six goals in the league for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan has managed to register five goals for Bruno Lage's side.

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard has six goals in the league for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 8th in the league, five points behind 6th-placed Manchester United, who have played a game more. Not many were aware of Bruno Lage's quality when he was appointed as the club's manager last summer, but the Portuguese has done a commendable job since joining the club.

Wolves' Portuguese stars have once again been pivotal to their performances. In particular, star midfielder Ruben Neves is once again attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, while goalkeeper Jose Sa has been one of the best goalkeepers in the league this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 11th in the league, eight points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers. A strong start to the season saw high expectations being placed on the shoulders of the Seagulls, but inconsistent performances have pulled them down.

Like last season, the lack of a prolific goalscorer has been a problem. French striker Neal Maupay has done a good job leading the line, but he has not been a consistent scorer of goals. The club were linked with Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez last summer, but Nunez is now attracting interest from clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep a clean sheet- Yes

